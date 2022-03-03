YFN Lucci Says He Was Stabbed In Jail, Seeks Release As He Awaits Trial

YFN Lucci, who’s facing racketeering and murder charges, asked to be released from jail after allegedly getting stabbed behind bars.

YFN Lucci asked a judge to release him on bond after he was allegedly stabbed in jail.

According to TMZ, YFN Lucci claims he was stabbed by another inmate at the Fulton County Jail in February. The platinum-selling artist is currently behind bars awaiting trial for multiple charges, including murder.

The incarcerated rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, heard there may be a bounty out for him in the jail. He believes his life will be in danger if remains in custody until his trial.

The stabbing allegedly occurred on February 9. YFN Lucci says he was on a video call when an inmate came up behind him and stabbed him with a shank.

With a murder charge looming, YFN Lucci isn’t expecting to get out of jail without some conditions. He’s willing to stay in home confinement and wear a monitoring device if the judge grants his bond.

The Atlanta native has been accused of racketeering, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and violating anti-gang law. Authorities say he was involved in the 2020 shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams.

YFN Lucci maintains his innocence. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.