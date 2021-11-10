YFN Lucci Receives Trial Date In Rico/Murder Case

YFN Lucci has received a trial date after turning himself in to the Feds to face murder and racketeering charges.

YFN Lucci has been awaiting trial and the opportunity to fight for his freedom in the gang-related racketeering case against him. The Atlanta rapper comes one step closer as the court have now set a date.

The judge in the case set an official date for Lucci’s trial during a bond hearing on Tuesday (Nov, 9). According to HipHopDX, records show the rap star will be defending himself against multiple charges including murder and racketeering on May 12, 2022.

YFN Lucci surrendered to police back in May after being indicted on racketeering charges. He and several others are alleged to have affiliations with the Blood gang going back to 2010. He is also facing other murder charges unrelated to the RICO case.

Though currently behind bars, the “Everyday We Lit” rapper still made sure to show love to the woman who gave life to him on her birthday. He took to Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 3) to celebrate her 56 years of life. YFN Lucci posted a pic of him and his mother together during better times plus an image of the very generous $56,000 check he gifted her.

“56K for your 56th Birthday,” he captioned the post. “Happy Birthday Lady. I LOVE TF out of you & I miss you Mom! You know you my favorite girl in the world #FreeME.”