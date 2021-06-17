YFN Lucci Pleads Not Guilty To Gang Participation In Court Hearing

Rap star YFN Lucci was in court today, fighting for his freedom, after the Feds indicted him on Rico charges for allegedly being a member of the Bloods.

On Thursday, June 16, the attorney for YFN Lucci, the Atlanta rapper under investigation for gang involvement, entered a not guilty plea in a Fulton County court on behalf of his client.

The lawyer also opted not to have a formal arraignment for gang-related another case YFN Lucci was involved with.

Just last month, he and a few other associates were indicted in a gang-related racketeering case.

The “Rolled On” rapper allegedly has connections to the Bloods gang, specifically sets that bred in his hometown and Miami — and if proven guilty it could get dark for the artist.

Fulton County Jail records have a list of charges that they allege will prove his affiliation with the Bloods dating back to 2010.

According to those records, the hefty criminal case connected to the gang involves one felony murder count, multiple counts of aggravated assault, a violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) act, and other violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

According to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. of the Atlanta Police Criminal Investigation Division, the charges start with “murder all the way down to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.” But these are not the first for Lucci.

He also has murder charges looming over his 5’9 frame. At 30, he could be facing some real time if it is proven that he murdered an Atlanta man in December 2020.

The rapper was indicted for murder involving the death of a 28-year-old James Adams, who was killed while Lucci and other alleged Blood gang members drove into a rival gang’s territory.

Prosecutors say Adams was riding in an SUV with YFN Lucci when he was shot, and dumped in the middle of the road for dead.

Last week, YFN Lucci proclaimed his innocence in a statement He released from jail.

‘Thank you all for your prayers and continued support. I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence,” YFN Lucci said. “To all my fans who have continued to show love and support, I’ll have some new music and content on the way!”