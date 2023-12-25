YG Looks Out For Foster Children And Kids With Autism To Make Christmas Special

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YG and his family hosted a heartwarming Christmas toy drive in Santa Monica, spreading holiday joy to at-risk children.

‌

YG, alongside his family, recently hosted a vibrant Christmas toy drive in Santa Monica with his non-profit, the 4Hunnid Ways Foundation.

The event spread cheer among children from foster care and families with autistic members and was a beautiful blend of joy and generosity.

YG and his mom Shonae, daughters Harmony (8 years old) and Vibe (4 years old), as well as his niece Londyn (11 years old) and nephew Kreu (7 years old), transformed Fame Cast Media into a holiday festivities.

This initiative, part of YG’s commitment through his 4Hunnid Ways Foundation, shone a spotlight on children who often find themselves overlooked. The day was filled with a variety of activities. Children got the chance to meet Santa, participate in a surprise talent show, and enjoy a mobile game truck.

There was also a mobile spa, offering a moment of relaxation for the guests. The air was filled with the aroma of delicious food, and the sound of live entertainment and a dance crew performance added to the celebratory mood.

YG’s foundation, which has a history of supporting the less fortunate, especially in the foster care system, has been a significant force in community welfare.

In 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation made headlines by distributing $10,000 worth of personal protective equipment to those in need.

The event’s success was evident in the smiles and laughter of over 300 children and their families. Take a look at some more pictures below: