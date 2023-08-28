Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “FDT” rapper continues to troll the ex-POTUS.

Former United States President Donald Trump faces multiple federal and state charges for various alleged crimes. Hip-Hop recording artist YG looks to make some money off Trump’s legal situation.

After indicting Donald Trump on racketeering and related offenses in the state of Georgia, Fulton County prosecutors released the Republican politician’s mugshot. YG’s 4Hunnid brand decided to use the photo for new merchandise.

4Hunnid’s official Instagram page revealed the “F#####” Donald Trump shirts which come in black or white tees. The company’s website sells the two versions of the item for $35 apiece.

YG has expressed not being a fan of Trump for years. The West Coast rapper dropped the “FDT (F### Donald Trump)” protest song in 2016. That track features California native Nipsey Hussle.

“FDT” eventually earned YG and Nipsey Hussle a Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America. The DJ Swish-produced track also topped the iTunes chart following Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

While YG continues to troll the ex-POTUS, other rap stars have embraced the twice-impeached MAGA leader. For example, Buffalo’s Benny The Butcher recently endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Hip-Hop superstar Kanye West famously backed Donald Trump throughout his four-year presidency. Both YG and Nipsey Hussle publicly reacted to West having a meeting with then-President-Elect Trump in 2016.

“Aye my n#### [Kanye West,] since you getting [close] to Trump [can] you tell him do something bout this? 2 days ago,” tweeted YG, referring to an alleged police shooting. Nipsey posted, “When people show [you] who they are believe them. Smart move but where ya heart at?”