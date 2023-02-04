YG & Kamaiyah Squash 4Hunnid Beef During Oakland Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YG and Kamaiyah have officially made peace. During YG’s Red Cup Tour stop in Oakland on Wednesday (January 31), the Compton rapper surprised fans with an appearance from Kamaiyah, who left 4Hunnid in 2020 after a disagreement about her future with the label.

“I swear to God, I don’t know what they know, I don’t know what they heard about—on the blogs they read, I don’t know nothing,” YG told her. “But I love you. Come give me a hug.”

Kamaiyah responded: “I love you too.”

Kamaiyah’s early career was plagued by major label issues and she admittedly grew frustrated with how Interscope Records/4Hunnid was handling her. In a 2020 interview, Kamaiyah explained what led to the dispute with YG.

“I don’t put Joie Manda [VP at Interscope] at fault,” she said. “It wasn’t all on Interscope and I understand that now that I’m a business woman. He has the YG factor—so, if he’s not a 100 percent behind it, they’re not going to push it. And that’s why I encourage anybody, if you’re going to sign for an artist, make sure they’re a business person and in a position to be focused on that. Because if they’re focused on their own career, they will never be focused on yours. They’re chasing their own dreams.”

When asked if she and YG were still talking, she admitted, “I haven’t spoken with him. I don’t want to speak to him. I have no desire until he apologizes. I just expressed how my brother died in the beginning of my career, right? I felt like it was all these things that were occurring and instead of him advocating for me and pushing for me to make it, it seemed like it was the complete opposite.

“Being a woman, you would think he would be like, “Alright, she gotta make it. I’m watching her go through this. I’m going to make sure she becomes what she’s supposed to be.’”

With that in the rearview, maybe fans can look forward to another collaboration in the spirit of 2016’s “F### It Up” in the near future.