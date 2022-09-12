YG Talks “Finally” Getting A Collab With Nas For His Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 4Hunnid boss prepares to drop his next studio LP.

It looks like West Coast emcee YG tapped East Coast emcee Nas for an upcoming song. YG spoke about the collaboration during a listening session for his I Got Issues album.

YG told the media that he did not record the song in the studio with Nas. However, it was still a monumental moment in the Compton native’s career as a recording artist.

“I was trying to get him on my second album, but it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always supported my s###. So when I finally got the verse, I was like, ‘Finally,'” said YG about working with the Queensbridge-bred rap legend.

The 4Hunnid Records leader continued, “The song that I got him on, it makes sense because I’m popping it like I’m God’s son, and that’s like his s###. So when he did that s###, I was like, ‘Yeah, timing is everything.’ It was good though. I can’t wait until the people hear it.”

YG released his sophomore studio LP, Still Brazy, in 2016. He was able to secure features from Lil Wayne, Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Kamaiyah, and other acts for that 17-track project.

I Got Issues will arrive on DSPs on September 30. The album will follow 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid which peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 64,000 first-week units.

YG’s catalog also contains 2014’s My Krazy Life, 2018’s Stay Dangerous, and 2019’s 4Real 4Real. This year has already seen the 32-year-old rapper drop the singles “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo as well as “Run” with Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA.

Nas previously teamed up with YG and A Boogie wit da Hoodie for “YKTV” off King’s Disease II. Nas’s most recent body of work, Magic, came out in December 2021. Plus, his discography consists of critically-acclaimed LPs such as Illmatic, It Was Written, Stillmatic, God’s Son, Life Is Good, and King’s Disease.