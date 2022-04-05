YK Osiris Announces “Looking For My Girl” Contest

One female winner will get flown out for dinner with the singer.

YK Osiris partnered with the BLK dating app for a new contest. By winning the “Looking For My Girl” sweepstakes, a lucky fan will get an exclusive experience in Los Angeles.

Two women will get the chance to meet the “Worth It” singer in person. Plus, YK Osiris will also provide the winner with an opportunity to listen to some of his soon-to-be-released music.

“@Meet_BLK and I are flying out 1 lucky female winner and a friend to go on an exclusive dinner in LA with me and one of my boy’s on April 23rd,” wrote YK Osiris on Instagram.

He added, “Let me wine and dine you while we talk about life, relationships and listen to some of my new music that I am about to release! Download BLK app, and find my pic to participate before April 7th Link in bio! #BLKPartner #BLK #BLKexclusive.”

YK Osiris (born Osiris Jahkail Williams) dropped his breakout hit “Worth It” in 2019. The single went on to receive 3x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Worth It” and “Worth It (Remix)” with Tory Lanez and Ty Dolla $ign both live on The Golden Child album. That 2019 Def Jam release also featured Kehlani, Russ, and Jah Vinci. The Golden Child is certified Gold.

In recent years, YK Osiris became a social media star. He repeatedly finds his name in the blogs for gambling with other celebrities. The 23-year-old Jacksonville native admitted he does not “make smart bets” which has caused him to owe a lot of people money.