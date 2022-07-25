YK Osiris Calls Out Tory Lanez For Laughing At His Art

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Be My Girl” performer says a lot of people in the industry are fake.

Is there new R&B beef brewing again? “Worth It” hitmaker YK Osiris had some words for Tory Lanez after the Canadian singer apparently ridiculed Osiris on social media.

YK Osiris dropped his new single “Be My Girl” on Friday, July 22. According to the 23-year-old Jacksonville native, Tory Lanez posted a disparaging comment about the song on social media.

In response, YK Osiris addressed Tory Lanez on Instagram Stories. After referring to Lanez as a “G.O.A.T.” and admitting he looks up to him, the Def Jam recording artist called out his “Worth It (Remix)” collaborator.

YK Osiris Says People In The Music Industry Are Fake

“So let’s get it understood, what I don’t f### with is you under my posts laughing and giggling at my art. I don’t f### with s### like that,” said YK Osiris. “I was just in Vegas with you on some brother-brother s###, whatever you wanna call it. And that’s why I don’t f### with a lot of n##### in the industry because you n##### fake.”

The Golden Child album creator continued, “But there are certain n##### I just expect things from. Like Tory, I f### with you. S### like that I don’t condone, because if you drop your music, I’m not playing with you like that. I salute anything you do and I f### with anything you do.”

Have The Two Singers Settled Their Differences?

YK Osiris went on to say he does not have any animosity towards Tory Lanez over the situation, adding, “Sometimes you gotta let n##### know, that simple.” The Shade Room also provided an update by reposting another Instagram message from Osiris that read, “We good @torylanez ❤️.”

Back in May 2020, Tory Lanez also poked fun at YK Osiris’s boxing skills following the internet personality’s friendly bout with NYC rapper Lil Tjay. YK Osiris then challenged Lanez to put on some gloves and face him one-on-one.