YNW Melly Accused Of Having Bombs In His Jail Cell

Authorities restricted YNW Melly's visitations after a fellow inmate accused him of having shanks and pipe bombs.

One of YNW Melly’s fellow inmates claimed the incarcerated rapper had pipe bombs in his jail cell.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, YNW Melly’s lawyers filed a motion to lift restrictions on his visitations at the Broward County jail. The 23-year-old artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons, faced limitations after an inmate accused him of possessing shanks and pipe bombs.

“On or around late March 2022, another inmate filed a grievance alleging that Mr. Demons was in possession of shanks and pipe bombs,” his legal team wrote. “In response correction personnel conducted a search of the entire dorm, at which time Mr. Demons was found with one (1) writing utensil and potato chips. However, another inmate on the dorm was found in possession of shanks, prescription drugs and other contraband.”

YNW Melly was hit with restrictions following the search. For several months, he’s only been able to visit with his attorneys in a visitation room that cannot fit his entire legal team.

“Despite Mr. Demons not having any relationship with this inmate, Mr. Demons and his attorneys have been restricted from having customary visits due to the discovery of contraband in the possession of the third-party inmate,” his legal team noted. “Over five (5)months have passed, which is more than enough time for the facility housing Mr. Demons to make a determination regarding the allegations set forth in the grievance

The attorneys said they are unable to properly prepare for YNW Melly’s defense due to the restrictions. They also contend the restricted access violates his constitutional rights and Florida law.

YNW Melly, who’s been locked up since 2019, is currently awaiting trial for first-degree murder charges. He is accused of killing his friends Anthony Williams (a.k.a. YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (a.k.a. YNW Juvy) in 2018.