YNW Melly Asks Fans To Attend Court As Double-Murder Trial Begins

Jury selection began Monday in YNW Melly’s double-murder trial, and the rapper wants his fans to “come show support.”

After years of waiting, YNW Melly’s double-murder trial began earlier this week, and he asked his fans to come and support him in court.

Melly has been behind bars on two charges of first-degree murder since February 2019. He took to Instagram to urge his supporters to attend the trial, which began with jury selection on Monday (Apr. 10). Although he later deleted the post, he shared the courthouse address with his 3.9 million followers.

“I got court today for all my supporters that want to come show support this has been a long journey. God is on my side,” YNW Melly penned in the caption. “201 SE Sixth St, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 33301.”

YNW Melly asks all of his supporters to come support him at court today pic.twitter.com/Jy1079cR3a — Xtraa Mediaa (@xtraamediaa) April 11, 2023

The embattled rapper’s mother also shared an update via social media sharing her relief that the long-awaited trial is finally underway.

“Official update on YNW Melly we started jury selection today and will continue over the next 2 weeks,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “Trial will start June 5, 2023. No more delays. #freemelly2023.”

She continued in the caption, “Melly coming home. Today I went to court expecting more delays but we started jury selection. I can’t explain how I feel my anxiety is everywhere but God got us.”

YNW Melly is currently incarcerated at Broward County Jail after pleading not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors accuse him of killing Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams in 2018. If convicted, Melly could be facing the death penalty.

While behind bars, the Florida native has complained about mistreatment in the Broward County Jail. In December, YNW Melly claimed he feared for his life, accusing “high-ranking” officers in the Broward Sheriff’s Office of threatening him.