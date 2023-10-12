YNW Melly Case: Victim’s Dad Outraged By Witness Tampering Ahead Of Retrial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly is accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The rapper awaits a retrial after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

YNW Juvy’s father Christopher Thomas Sr. discussed the witness tampering charges against YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen on Law & Crime’s Sidebar podcast. Thomas believed YNW Melly convinced his ex-girlfriend Mariah Hamilton and her mother Felicia Holmes to conceal information about the rapper’s involvement in the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

“They going through extreme measures to try to cover up or convince people not to testify like Mariah and Mariah’s mom,” Thomas said. “They was using code words like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby mom. To me, when I looked at the text messages, I mean Instagram messages, with Bortlen and she said like, ‘You will never—good will never come to somebody because you snake somebody that never did anything to you,’ my mind instantly went to Chris. Like she talking about Juvy ‘cause he didn’t in that situation. I ain’t saying he was an angel, but he didn’t snake Melly. Melly took Chris out.”

Thomas admitted he was upset with Hamilton and Holmes, criticizing them for not testifying against YNW Melly. Thomas hoped the two women faced some type of punishment for allegedly lying.

“And for them to even go through this process, I’m thinking they don’t care nothing about my son,” he said. “They don’t care nothing about Chris. I’m like dang, man. Felicia Holmes and Mariah Hamilton, to sit there and be on your own channel and talking about Juvy and Sak were like brothers to her and then to that to ‘em, that’s an insult. It’s just crazy.”

He added, “There’s a lot of evidence that’s not going to be allowed in, but everybody in the world know who it points to. But the people that’s lying and covering up, they need to do something about them people too. In my book, they just as guilty.”

YNW Melly, who remains in jail, awaits his retrial for the murders of YNW Juvy and Sakchaser. The rapper’s first trial ended with a hung jury.

Prosecutors claim YNW Melly shot and killed his friends in 2018. YNW Bortlen, his alleged accomplice, will be tried separately.