YNW Melly Lawyer Seeks Mistrial; Says Jury Is “Tainted” After Woman’s Testimony

YNW Melly’s attorney claimed there was a “fiasco” in court during the fourth day of his client’s murder trial.

YNW Melly’s attorney David Howard motioned for a mistrial in his client’s murder trial on Thursday (June 15).

Howard raised concerns about the “highly prejudicial” testimony of Felicia Holmes, the mother of YNW Melly’s ex Mariah Hamilton. Howard claimed prosecutors “tainted” the jury with their questioning of Holmes.

“This jury sat there and watched this fiasco unfold with at least 10, maybe 15 sidebars, after every two questions,” Howard said.

At one point in Thursday’s proceedings, Judge John Murphy declared Holmes a hostile witness when she was questioned by prosecutors. Holmes claimed she felt threatened by Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley.

According to WPLG Local 10, prosecutors appeared to suggest YNW Melly engaged in witness tampering. Holmes admitted she received $5,000 from the rapper’s manager but said it was “not for personal use.”

Holmes made it clear she didn’t want to be in court. She accused the state of ruining her life and said prosecutors lied about a subpoena.

Judge Murphy will consider YNW Melly’s motion for a mistrial next week. The court is in recess until Tuesday (June 20).

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is on trial for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He faces the death penalty if convicted.