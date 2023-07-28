YNW Melly Learns Start Date For Retrial In Double Murder Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly awaits his second trial for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The first trial ended in a mistrial.

YNW Melly must wait until the fall to defend himself against murder charges once again.

According to multiple reports, Florida prosecutors requested an October 2 start date for YNW Melly’s retrial. His defense team agreed to the date at a court hearing on Friday (July 28).

The double murder case’s first trial began in June. The jury was unable to reach a verdict after hearing weeks of testimony. Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial on July 22.

Prosecutors asked Judge Murphy to allow them to try the 24-year-old rapper alongside his co-defendant YNW Bortlen in the retrial. The defense objected since their client is facing the death penalty and YNW Bortlen is not.

Prior to the mistrial, YNW Bortlen’s trial was scheduled to start on October 2. Judge Murphy did not make a ruling on the prosecution’s request to try YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen together.

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. YNW Bortlen allegedly helped stage a drive-by shooting to cover up the murders.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was arrested in 2019. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. The Florida native remains in jail as he awaits his second trial.