YNW Melly Not Off The Hook: Prosecutors Will Retry Him For Murder

A judge declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict in the YNW Melly double murder trial.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office confirmed its plans to retry YNW Melly for murder. According to NBC Miami, a status hearing is scheduled for Friday (July 28).

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the double murder trial. The jury reported a deadlock several times during deliberations. Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial on Saturday (July 22).

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. But the prosecution failed to convince enough jurors of the rapper’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was arrested for murder in 2019. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors claim YNW Melly shot YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser while all three men were inside the same vehicle. YNW Bortlen, an alleged accomplice in the murder, will be tried separately in October.

YNW Melly’s first trial began in June. His manager 100K Track was optimistic after it ended in a mistrial.

“It’s a second chance at life, a second chance at a better defense, so I’m excited,” he said. “I really feel like Melly’s coming home. I’ve felt like that, but this just confirmed it.”

The 24-year-old rapper has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest. No date has been announced for his retrial.