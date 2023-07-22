YNW Melly’s Manager Calls Double Murder Mistrial “A Second Chance”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s manager, 100K Track, remains convinced his client will be coming home soon.

YNW Melly has been behind bars since February 2019, when he was arrested for the 2018 murders of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. On Saturday (July 22), the case was declared a mistrial after the Broward County jury selected to determine a verdict failed to make an unanimous decision. Shortly after the judge handed down his decision, Law & Crime caught up with the rapper’s manager, 100K Track, who’s convinced YNW Melly will be coming home soon.

“I’m happy with it,” he said of the mistrial. “It’s not the verdict we would want of course, but it’s a second chance, and I take that literal for everything. It’s a second chance at life, a second chance at a better defense, so I’m excited. I really feel like Melly’s coming home. I’ve felt like that, but this just confirmed it.”

100K Track was asked if he’d heard from Melly, to which he said, “They took his phone privileges a long time ago before we even got to this case, but I’m pretty sure he’s patient. He’s getting into his music and writing more ’cause he knows he’s coming home. If it’s not today or tomorrow, it’s definitely going to be soon, real soon.”

#Exclusive #YNWMelly’s Manager 100k Track Reacts To Double Murder Mistrial: “It’s a second chance. I’m excited. I’m excited for Melly to come home.” #YNWMellyTrial pic.twitter.com/NaakOJBrqQ — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 22, 2023

YNW Melly’s trial has been ongoing for 19 days. Prosecutors and YNW Melly’s defense team made their closing arguments on Thursday (July 20), but deliberations dragged on until Friday (July 21), forcing jurors to work well into the weekend. Finally, Judge John Murphy delivered his decision on Saturday (July 22).

“At this time, I am going to declare a mistrial,” Judge Murphy said in a clip. “We want to reiterate how much we appreciate the fact that you were here and you willingly served. Our system doesn’t work without getting people from the community to come here and listen to the facts of the case and make decisions. These types of decisions, they’re hard decisions…you did your best effort to bring the case to a resolution. Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to happen.”