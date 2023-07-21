YNW Melly Trial: Jury Struggling To Reach Verdict; Must Deliberate Over Weekend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Florida jury will continue deliberations in the YNW Melly double murder trial after failing to reach verdict before the weekend.

YNW Melly must wait at least one more day to learn his fate in a double murder trial. A Florida jury did not reach a verdict on Friday (July 21), forcing them to return to court for deliberations on Saturday (July 22).

Prosecutors and YNW Melly’s defense team made their closing arguments in his murder trial on Thursday (July 20). The jury briefly began deliberations on Thursday before continuing Friday.

Jurors informed Judge John Murphy they were deadlocked on Friday. The jury asked the judge what would happen if they could not reach a consensus on YNW Melly’s guilty or innocence.

“What if we can’t come to a decision?” the jury said in a note to the judge. “Everyone is stuck on which side they’ve chosen.”

Judge Murphy explained how to handle a deadlock. A few hours later, court adjourned for the day. The jury must deliberate on Saturday — and potentially Sunday — since they are sequestered.

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The 24-year-old rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, faces the death penalty if convicted. His alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately in October.