YNW Melly Legal Troubles Mount As Detective Says Rapper Was Shooter In Double-Murder Case

YNW Melly could be facing serious troubles now that a detective is set to testify against the rapper in his upcoming double-murder trial.

New developments have been revealed in the YNW Melly double homicide case, as the detective who believes that the rapper was the gunman will be testifying in the Florida rapper’s upcoming trial.

Detective Christopher Williams says that he is not sure, but with his expertise in reconstructing shootings, YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was the shooter instead of his co-defendant Cortlen Henry aka YNW Bortlen.

YNW Melly is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing his friends Anthony Williams a.k.a. YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., a.k.a. YNW Juvy, in 2018.

When the rapper was initially arrested for the killings, police determined that Melly was the gunman who fired the fatal shots from behind the driver’s seat. He allegedly staged the crime with Henry to make the murder look like a drive-by shooting.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Williams looked at the blood splatter, the wounds of the victims, and the bullet holes in the car to determine the shooter was seated behind the driver.

Williams added that the shots were fired no more than eight inches from the victim’s face.

YNW Melly’s attorneys attempted to exclude Detective Williams’ testimony from the trial, but their motion was denied. The judge concluded that Williams’ testimony doesn’t have to be 100% conclusive.

Prosecutors claim YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen committed murder in a “cold, calculated and premeditated manner.”

Melly faces the death penalty if convicted of the double murder.

AllHipHop broke the news last month – YNW Melly is pressuring prosecutors to get his trial underway after several delays – the most recent being in March.