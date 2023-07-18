YNW Melly Opts To Not Testify In Murder Trial; Defense Rests Its Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. Prosecutors accuse him of killing his friends in 2018.

Witness testimony wrapped up in YNW Melly’s double murder trial on Tuesday (July 18).

The defense rested its case after calling just one witness, YNW Melly’s friend Adrian Davis. The rapper decided to not testify on his own behalf.

YNW Melly is accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The 24-year-old artist pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors said the rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, shot his friends while they were all inside the same vehicle. He allegedly staged a drive-by to cover up the murders.

YNW Melly’s defense claimed he was sleeping at home at the time of the murders. Davis insisted he was with the rapper at the time. Davis said the two woke up to the news of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser’s deaths.

Leondra Phillips, the mother of YNW Juvy, scoffed at Davis’ testimony in a Facebook post.

“Sad case,” she wrote. “N#### get your lying ass off that stand.”

Closing arguments in the double murder trial take place on Thursday (July 20). The jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted. His alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately in October.