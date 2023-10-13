YNW Melly Retrial: Rapper’s Right To Speedy Trial Puts Pressure On Prosecutors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Florida judge removed the lead prosecutor from YNW Melly’s double murder case ahead of jury selection for his retrial.

A Florida judge asked the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to assign a new lead prosecutor to YNW Melly’s double murder case by Tuesday (October 17). Judge John Murphy told prosecutors to make their selection as soon as possible at a hearing on Friday (October 13).

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office was forced to find a new lead prosecutor after Judge Murphy removed Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley from YNW Melly’s case. Judge Murphy granted the defense’s motion to recuse Bradley due to the possibility of her being a witness in the rapper’s retrial.

YNW Melly’s lawyers accused the Broward County State Attorney’s Office of prosecutorial misconduct. Defense attorneys wanted their client’s case dismissed but were pleased with the removal of Bradley.

“While we believe that a mistrial and full dismissal is the appropriate course of action, we’re gratified the court did not permit Ms. Bradley to continue as lead prosecutor,” YNW Melly’s lawyer Raven Liberty said, per Bryson Paul. “We will let the rarity of this kind of decision by the court speak for itself.”

Judge Murphy pushed for prosecutors to quickly find Bradley’s replacement due to a time crunch in YNW Melly’s case. The defendant’s right to a speedy trial expires on October 23. Jury selection for the retrial was scheduled to begin on October 9 before various motions slowed the proceedings.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The rapper’s first murder trial ended with a hung jury.