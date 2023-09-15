YNW Melly Stuck In Waiting Game; Victim’s Mom Urges Judge To Deny Bond

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly awaits a retrial in a double murder case after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his first trial.

A Florida judge left YNW Melly waiting for an answer regarding his request for bond. According to multiple reports, Judge John Murphy deferred his decision to a later date at a court hearing on Friday (September 15).

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, has remained in jail for more than four years. He was arrested on murder charges in 2019. His lawyers sought bond ahead of his retrial for the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The 24-year-old rapper’s first trial began in June. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the double murder case. Judge Murphy declared a mistrial in July.

Jury selection for YNW Melly’s retrial is scheduled to begin on October 9. Prosecutors hope to have a jury to be seated by November 2.

YNW Melly is accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. YNW Juvy’s mother Leondra Phillips spoke at Friday’s hearing, asking Judge Murphy to deny bond.

“I don’t think he should be granted a bond at all,” Phillips said.

Prosecutors claim YNW Melly and his alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen staged a drive-by shooting to cover up the 2018 murders. YNW Bortlen, whose real name is Cortlen Henry, will be tried separately.