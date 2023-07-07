YNW Melly Trial: Judge Blocks Jury From Viewing Vehicle At Center Of Murders

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly is on trial for two counts of first-degree murder in Florida. The rapper faces the death penalty if convicted.

YNW Melly’s defense team scored a minor victory in his ongoing murder trial on Friday (July 7).

Judge John Murphy rejected the prosecution’s request to allow jurors to view the vehicle in which YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were killed. Judge Murphy did not think it was necessary for the jury to see the actual car when photos were available.

“I don’t think it’s gonna assist the jury in any great degree in analyzing the evidence,” the judge said. “So, respectfully, the motion is denied.”

YNW Melly is on trial for first-degree murder in Florida. Prosecutors accuse him of shooting and killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018.

The trial has been in recess since June 30. It is scheduled to resume on Monday (July 10).

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

The rapper’s alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately in October. Prosecutors claim YNW Bortlen helped YNW Melly stage a drive-by shooting to cover up the murders.

A crime scene reconstruction expert told jurors the shooter was inside the vehicle with YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. A medical examiner’s testimony confirmed the victims were shot multiple times after they were already dead.