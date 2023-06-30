YNW Melly’s Alleged Accomplice Gets Start Date For Second Trial In 2018 Murder Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Bortlen, the co-defendant in YNW Melly’s murder case, will be tried separately in Broward County, Florida.

YNW Bortlen, the man accused of helping YNW Melly cover up a double murder, appeared in a Florida court on Friday (June 30).

Law & Crime shared footage of the hearing, which revealed YNW Bortlen’s trial will begin on October 2. YNW Bortlen will be tried separately from his co-defendant, who is currently on trial in Broward County.

YNW Bortlen’s lawyer asked Judge John Murphy to lift certain house arrest restrictions at Friday’s hearing. The judge denied the request.

Prosecutors claim YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen staged a drive-by shooting to cover up the 2018 murders of their friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. YNW Melly allegedly shot and killed the victims while they were all inside the same vehicle.

Both defendants were charged with two counts of first-degree murder. YNW Bortlen faced two additional counts of accessory after the fact.

YNW Melly’s trial began on June 12. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Detectives, medical examiners and YNW Juvy’s mother testified in the first three weeks of the trial. Court adjourned on Thursday (June 29). The trial will not resume until July 10.

YNW Melly has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest. He faces the death penalty if convicted.