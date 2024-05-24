Amber Rose Defends Donald Trump Photo After LGBTQ+ Community Backlash—Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose has a convoluted track record, historically speaking, when it comes to her opinions on Donald Trump.

Amber Rose is doubling down on her support of Donald Trump after sharing a photo of herself with the former president and his wife, Melania Trump.

On Thursday (May 23), Rose shared a post on Instagram in which she directly addressed her supporters who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. While the post itself was a video she re-shared from TikTok capturing footage from 1998 in which Trump shares his views on same-sex marriage in comparison to Biden’s apparent opposition of it, the caption of the post represented most of the context of Rose’s message.

“I’ll just leave this here watch till the end,” Rose wrote in part before adding, “For all the LGBTQ+ people that think after decades of allyship I would ever hate you! Stop believing the propaganda. They are brainwashing you.”

As she continued, Amber Rose suggested her supporters need to expand their horizons rather than firmly planting their stake and figuratively “dying on a hill,” over political or socioeconomic ideologies.

“Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence,” she said. “Ur blind over there. I literally grew up in the Philly/NYC ballroom scene. Most of my favorite people in the world are gay and trans. People that truly know me know that! Please do your research and stop just making decisions based off what other people think. Be a free thinker -Muva.”

Amber Rose’s latest take on Trump marks a major change regarding her stance on his character. In the past, Rose has spoken about the similarities between Trump and her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, once remarked, “When I first seen Trump on the podium, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that is Kanye in a white man’s body.’ I really felt like they have the same personality, like completely the same personality.”

Rose also previously voiced her apprehensions about allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump.

“Imagine this: Donald Trump comes and touches me inappropriately…Do I call 911? Do I call the cop that lives in my neighborhood? Who do I contact?” she once questioned.

She also slammed Donald Trump for inviting women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to a presidential debate, labeling it as “s###-shaming and victim-blaming at the same time.”

Check out the full post above.