Ryan Garcia’s Legal Team Comments On Boxer Testing Positive For Banned Substance

Ryan Garcia faces accusations of using banned performance-enhancement drugs. The boxer defeated Devin Haney in a highly-publicized match on April 20 in Brooklyn.

According to ESPN, Ryan Garcia’s B-sample test found the banned substance Ostarine. His A-sample, taken before the fight with Haney, also reportedly tested positive for the selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).

Legal representation for Garcia has commented on the allegations against the 25-year-old prizefighter. Attorneys Paul Greene, Matt Kaiser, Darin Chavez and Guadalupe Valencia insist their client did not take Ostarine or any other PED.

“Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance,” the statement reads. “Soon after being notified of his positive test, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair-sample analysis.”

The statement continues, “The results of Ryan’s hair sample came back negative. This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time — the only way he would have had any advantage whatsoever in the ring.”

“Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results. He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney,” his lawyers stated.

The attorneys also suggested Ryan Garcia could be a victim of “supplement contamination.” His team insists the boxer did not receive any “performance-enhancing benefit” before facing Devin Haney.

Their statement concludes, “We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source.”