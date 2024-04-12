YG & Devin Haney Talk Attending Diddy’s Parties: “Always Hoes”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper and the boxer admit to being at the infamous events.

Professional prizefighter Devin Haney sat down with YG for the West Coast MC’s 4Hunnid podcast. The conversation included both men recalling their experiences partying with accused sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Devin Haney is set to face Ryan Garcia in Brooklyn, New York on April 20. Garcia trolled Haney by wearing a shirt with a picture of him and Diddy in a swimming pool.

When questioned about Ryan Garcia’s pre-match jab, Haney responded, “Diddy had a bunch of hoes at his house. I made my way to the house, and s###, what the f###?”

Then Devin Haney asked YG if he ever attended one of Diddy’s infamous functions. The 4Hunnid Records head replied, “Definitely… Always hoes. It’s a lot of b######. I be in there with the b###### and all that.”

Diddy remains at the center of attention because of multiple lawsuits alleging the Bad Boy Records founder sexually abused women and men. In addition, Department of Homeland Security officials raided his LosnAngeles and Miami homes on March 25.

Federal agents supposedly seized computers and other electronic devices from Diddy’s residences. Reports suggest DHS started a sex trafficking investigation into Sean Combs.

More information about the allegations against Diddy could be highlighted further. Several production companies have greenlit documentaries about the Grammy winner’s legal issues. Combs continues to deny all sexual misconduct allegations against him.