Diddy’s Legal Troubles To Be Explored In Multiple Documentaries

Hulu could be the home of one of the upcoming docs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have to fight for his freedom in a federal criminal case. The embattled Bad Boy Entertainment founder also faces personal damage in the court of public opinion.

Forthcoming content could make Diddy’s public relations issues more difficult. According to TMZ, multiple American and British producers are looking to create documentaries about the sexual misconduct allegations against Combs.

The outlet reports at least five production companies, including one associated with Hulu, have contacted individuals once connected to Diddy. The March 25 raid of the rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami apparently sparked increased interest in documenting his potential downfall.

If Hulu does produce a documentary about the Diddy allegations, it will come after the platform canceled the mogul’s Diddy+7 reality show in December 2023. Previous documentaries covering alleged sexual abusers, such as Surviving R. Kelly and On the Record, impacted the general public’s perception of the accused men.

Department of Homeland Security officials used a Southern District of New York search warrant to enter Diddy’s residences on two different coasts. Federal officials are reportedly investigating the 54-year-old music executive for possible sex trafficking.

As of press time, Diddy has not been charged with any crimes. However, numerous plaintiffs filed civil lawsuits against the Grammy Award winner. For example, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused Combs of sexual assault.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura also sued him in 2023, claiming he raped, abused and sex trafficked her during their relationship. The former couple settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Combs still denies engaging in any sexual misconduct.

In fact, his legal team blasted the Department of Homeland Security’s handling of the investigation, particularly the home raids. Attorney Aaron Dyer called the feds’ actions “a gross overuse of military-level force.”