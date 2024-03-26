Diddy Labeled As “Depraved” By Cassie’s Lawyer After Feds Raid Los Angeles, Miami Mansions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie’s lawyer issued a terse statement about Sean “Diddy” Combs after the mogul’s luxurious mansions were raided in Los Angeles and Miami.

The lawyer who represented Cassie in her blockbuster lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs has weighed in on the dramatic events that unfolded on Monday (March 25).

Diddy’s residences in Miami and Los Angeles were subjected to federal raids in a series of legal challenges facing the mogul, including serious accusations of sexual assault and alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Douglas Wigdor repped Cassie, and he is currently working with another Jane Doe who claims she was sexually assaulted by Diddy — voiced his strong support for the raids.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” Wigdor declared to The Daily Mail.

The synchronized operations, spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, alongside HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement, are part of a broader inquiry into allegations that paint a troubling picture of potential criminal activities linked to Diddy.

The focus of the investigation, according to unnamed sources, is on a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization” spanning from New York to the Virgin Islands.

Combs’ Los Angeles property, tied to his Bad Boy Entertainment empire, is nestled in the affluent Holmby Hills area. Meanwhile, his Miami retreat is located on the prestigious Star Island, known for its high-profile residents.

The allegations against Diddy have been more than sensational.

Diddy has been accused of forcing Cassie to have sex with other men while he watched, blowing up Kid Cudi’s car, allegedly shooting a man in the bathroom of a recording studio, and taping people having sex at his “freak off” parties.