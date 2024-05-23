Diddy “Disrespected” Chaka Khan & Had Her Son “Jumped” Singer’s Daughter Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Indira Milini Khan recalled Diddy publicly “yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” at her mother, Chaka Khan.

Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan, is celebrating Diddy’s “demise” after recalling an alleged altercation her family had with the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul.

Indira recounted the alleged incident in response to Diddy’s recent apology while relishing in his downfall. While she did not say what led to the altercation, Indira claimed Diddy “disrespected” Chaka Khan and had her teenage brother beaten up.

“I’m glad this is happening to you,” she wrote in the comment section of Diddy’s apology video. “You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic.”

According to Indira her brother, Damien Holland, now 45 was assaulted when he tried to intervene. She alleges Diddy’s security “jumped” the then 19-year-old.

“These may be your dark days but l’m singing and dancing watching your demise,” Indira said. “@chakakhan isn’t it great mom.”

The Bad Boy Records founder posted the apology video after CCN released distressing surveillance footage of him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

His legal problems continued to mount after another accuser came forward this week accusing Diddy of sexual assault.

Former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit alleging Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her following a Men’s Fashion Week event in 2003. McKinney alleged she saved the “unwashed” clothing she wore the night of the alleged assault. She claims she kept the items in plastic wrap and stored them in a closet.