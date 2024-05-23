Are People Trying To Stop 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc?

Somebody approached members of 50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It” production team and offered them lots of money to quit. Who and was it a threat? The rumors are on fire!

Buckle up and get ready. I’m getting a scoop and it’s crazy. First of all, we already know 50 Cent has signed a deal to produce a documentary on Diddy. The documentary is going to delve deep into the allegations of abuse, particularly surrounding his former lady and mother of his children, Kim Porter.

We understand 50 Cent isn’t the one doing the heavy lifting in the documentary Diddy Do It, as he’s calling it. Several people are involved in the creation process, including a production team, grips, writers and more. I have sources telling me that certain key team members have been approached and offered money to quit working on the documentary. Like $5 million. Yes, five milli! Who did it? That remains a mystery.

From what I understand, these were not big bruisers that stepped to them. It seems to be somewhat more like a business offer that he can’t refuse. It didn’t seem like it was an overt death threat or threat of bodily harm, according to the source. Could it be perceived as a threat? Yeah, for sure. I believe it could escalate.

Inevitably there will be questions asked like, “Who sent these men to these people? Was it Sean Combs who sent them? Was it someone higher up who sent them?” Right now, we don’t know. I would imagine Diddy isn’t into doing anything out of compliance right now. It seems like the train is leaving the station and Netflix is the conductor. I can’t quite imagine being in this position that Diddy is in because the drama is painful and unbearable! And I’m not even involved. Thank God.

