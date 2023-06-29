YNW Melly Trial: Victim’s Mother Testifies After Criticizing Rapper’s Courtroom Behavior

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Leondra Phillips, the mother of YNW Juvy, took the stand in YNW Melly’s murder trial after sitting in the gallery for several weeks.

YNW Juvy’s mother Leondra Phillips identified her son and his alleged killer in the YNW Melly murder trial on Thursday (June 29).

After weeks of sitting in the gallery, Phillips testified in the trial. Prosecutors called her to the stand to point out her son and YNW Melly in surveillance footage from the day of the crime.

Phillips said her son entered the right side of a vehicle to sit in one of the rear passenger seats. YNW Melly sat in the other rear seat on the left side.

Prosecutors claim the rapper shot and killed YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser inside the vehicle. A crime scene reconstruction expert told jurors the fatal shots were fired by someone in the same vehicle as the victims.

Phillips took the stand in YNW Melly’s trial after condemning his antics in court. YNW Juvy’s mother criticized the defendant for blowing kisses, praying and smiling during the proceedings.

“I walked out,” she told NBC 6 earlier this month. “Because I don’t—what you praying for? You sitting over there like you ain’t got no remorse. Like every time I walk in, you smiling. This ain’t the time for that. This case is sad. This is serious.”

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. He faces the death penalty if convicted.