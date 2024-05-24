Metro Boomin Teases More New Music With The Weeknd

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Are the “All to Myself” collaborators set to join forces again?

Metro Boomin is currently the frontrunner for Hip-Hop’s Producer Of The Year. The Boominati Worldwide label founder’s two 2024 collaborative albums with Future debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You projects included The Weeknd as a guest feature. The Canadian singer/songwriter made appearances on the “Young Metro,” “We Still Don’t Trust You,” “All to Myself,” and “Always Be My Fault” tracks.

Previously, Metro produced “Low Life” featuring The Weeknd off Future’s 2016 album Evol. Spotify spoke to the beatmaker during his concert at the Great Pyramids of Giza. The St. Louis native talked about connecting with the artist also known as Abel Tesfaye again for more upcoming songs.

“The songs we did with The Weeknd, a frequent collaborator of mine – ‘Low Life’ I feel like that was the beginning of our journey to now which was with Future,” Metro Boomin said. “So I feel like it was just a full-circle moment.”

He also stated, “For him to appear between the two albums like four times. That’s big. That’s family. Me and him are working on a lot of stuff. You know, we’re cooking up for his new album. I know a lot of people are gonna be real pleased and even more happy.”

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You contained several shots at Drake throughout the studio LPs. Many listeners suspected The Weeknd also dissed his fellow Toronto representative and “Crew Love” collaborator on the “All to Myself” song.