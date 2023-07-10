YNW Melly Trial: Laughter Erupts In Court After Witness Jokes About Weed Use

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly is on trial for the 2018 murders of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

A witness made several people laugh during the YNW Melly murder trial on Monday (July 10).

Producer Treveon Glass took the stand on Mondy as the trial resumed after a week-long break. Glass, who worked with the YNW collective, faced questions about his marijuana usage. The defense team asked Glass if he smoked weed before testifying, leading to a humorous response.

“I did not,” Glass said. “I should’ve.”

Glass’ comment generated laughter in the courtroom. His remark added a moment of levity to the grim realities of the double murder trial.

YNW Melly is on trial for the murders of YNW Juvy and Sakchaser. Prosecutors accuse the rapper of shooting and killing his friends in 2018.

Prosecutors called Glass as a witness since he was in a studio with YNW Melly, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser on the night of the murders. YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were shot in a vehicle after the studio session ended. Prosecutors claim YNW Melly killed both men before staging a drive-by shooting with the help of YNW Bortlen.

Glass said they were supposed to be in the studio for a 12-hour session, but multiple people felt sleepy, so they cut it short. Glass left the studio and went to sleep. When he woke up, he learned about the shooting. Glass confirmed YNW Melly was wearing different clothes when they saw each other later that night.

YNW Melly pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. He faces the death penalty if convicted. His alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately for the murders in October.