Yo Gotti Announces Return Of “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash”

Memphis rap legend Yo Gotti is bringing his “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” back to his hometown. The 8th installment of the celebration will take place inside the FedExForum on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Gotti plans to bring in a star-studded lineup for this year’s “Birthday Bash.” Previously, the event featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and many more.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” says Gotti. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedExForum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”

The Collective Music Group founder launched “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” in 2013. The annual Hip Hop showcase moved to the FedExForum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies, four years later.

2019’s “Birthday Bash” featured members of Gotti’s CMG record label, including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, and Big Boogie. Since then, T Gee, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, 10Percent, and Lehla Samia joined the roster.

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti released his eleventh studio album, CM10: Free Game, via Collective Music Group/Inevitable Entertainment. CM10 became Gotti’s highest-charting project of his career by debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets for “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8” will go on sale on Friday, May 6 at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com.