Yo Gotti Scores His Highest-Charting Album With ‘CM10: Free Game’

The CMG leader now has five career Top 10 projects.

If CM10: Free Game really is Yo Gotti’s final studio album, the Memphis-bred rapper is going out on a high. The double-sided effort became the highest-charting project in Gotti’s catalog.

CM10: Free Game debuted at #3 on the most recent Billboard 200 chart. It opened with 46,000 equivalent album units, barely missing the #2 position. Gunna’s former #1, DS4Ever, pulled in an additional 47,000 units this week.

Yo Gotti now has five Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200. Previously, the Collective Music Group boss reached that region with 2013’s I Am (#7), 2016’s The Art of Hustle (#4), 2017’s I Still Am (#6), and 2020’s Untrapped (#10).

Gotti’s history on the Top Rap Albums chart includes seven Top Tenners. The Art of Hustle peaked at #1 for one week on that chart. It also led the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart for a week.

Walt Disney Records’ Encanto soundtrack spends its fifth nonconsecutive week at #1 on the latest Billboard 200 rankings by collecting 110,000 units over the tracking period. DS4Ever rose one spot to #2.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (#6), Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (#7), The Weeknd’s The Highlights (#8), and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (#10) remained in the Top 10. This is the 28th week in the Top 10 for Planet Her.