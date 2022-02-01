Yo Gotti Pays Homage To Jay-Z & Lil Wayne With ‘CM10’ Album Cover

Check out the official images for the CMG leader’s upcoming LP.

Yo Gotti is set to release what he is calling his final music project as a recording artist. The double-disc CM10: Free Game will drop on February 4. Gotti revealed the album’s artwork yesterday.

For the two CM10 covers, Yo Gotti took inspiration from two of the greatest rappers-turned-label heads of all time. New York City emcee Jay-Z and New Orleans emcee Lil Wayne influenced the art for the tenth chapter of Gotti’s Cocaine Muzik series.

“Side B” of CM10: Free Game is reminiscent of Jay-Z’s 1998 classic Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life. “Side A” was a take on 2005’s Tha Carter II by Lil Wayne which is also an homage to Vol. 2. Both projects were pivotal releases in the two rappers’ respective careers.

Yo Gotti wrote on Instagram:

Today I Reveal my Artwork Which Displays myself. Still a Street N!gga by heart jumping out a Trackhawk shirt off wit My Chains on Ready for whatever come with this Life ! Thru Prayer 🙏🏾 Blessings & Hard Work

On this Project I show you how to go from just a Street N!ggas to a EXECUTIVE STREET N!GGA 🏆

– SIDE A Let’s Go 💨💨💨

Take Notes Dis FREE GAME. ! FEBRUARY 4th !!! 2 Albums da same Day for The Culture

#CM10 “FREE” & “GAME”, SIDE A & SIDE B

#DoubleDisc 💿💿 #CMGRecords#Supa 🏆🏆 @yogotti Instagram

Young Money boss Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti collaborated on several songs throughout their runs. Gotti is currently signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management agency. While CM10 could be his last LP, the Memphis representative is still leading his Collective Music Group label.