Yo Gotti Teases The Release Of Final Album ‘CM:10’

It appears Yo Gotti is ready to walk away from the Hip Hop game as a recording artist. The Memphis rap legend informed his social media followers that an upcoming album will likely be his last.

CM:10 is set to arrive on February 4. The Collective Music Group (CMG) record label founder teased the latest installment in the Cocaine Muzik series will end his run of releasing studio LPs and mixtapes.

Yo Gotti tweeted:

I’m gone Finish This S### just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL 🙏🏽 CM10 February 4th – THIS DA LAST 1 🥲 @YoGotti Twitter

If Yo Gotti does retire from making music, the 40-year-old Memphis native will still have the opportunity to help develop the careers of CMG acts like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Fellow Memphis representative Moneybagg Yo earned his first #1 album in 2021 with A Gangsta’s Pain.

Throughout his career, Yo Gotti managed to secure four Top 10 projects on the Billboard 200 chart. 2016’s Gold-certified The Art Of Hustle peaked at #4. He also made it into the Top 10 with 2013’s I Am, 2017’s I Still Am, and 2020’s Untrapped.

Yo Gotti dropped the “For The Record” single in October 2021. The song’s official music video has amassed more than 2.4 million views on YouTube since its release. His discography contains the multi-Platinum hits “Down in the DM” and “Rake It Up” as well.