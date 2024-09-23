Yo Gotti’s Brother Accused Of Orchestrating Young Dolph’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors said Yo Gotti’s late brother Big Jook put a hit on Young Dolph, who was fatally shot at a Memphis bakery in 2021.

Tennessee prosecutors began the trial against Young Dolph’s alleged killer Justin Johnson with a bombshell accusation on Monday (September 23). Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman claimed Yo Gotti’s late brother Anthony “Big Jook” Mims put on a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph.

Young Dolph was a longtime rival of Yo Gotti. Big Jook, who was fatally shot in January, was an executive at Yo Gotti’s label CMG.

“[Big Jook] put out a hit,” Hagerman told the jury. “A hit: $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph. He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius [Smith]. And they think they’re ready to do it. They’re definitely willing to do it. For Cornelius, it would be $50,000, I guess, that he could waste away on Percocet and ecstasy. For Justin, it’s $50,000 but also a chance to make it big with CMG. To become the next famous Memphis rapper.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in November 2021. Johnson and Smith were the alleged gunmen.

Johnson, Smith and alleged mastermind Hernandez Govan were charged with first-degree murder for Young Dolph’s shooting death. Johnson is the only defendant on trial. Smith and Govan are expected to testify against Johnson in the case.

“They’re not professional hitman,” Hagerman said of Johnson and Smith. “Not even monsters. This is just business for these two. Money for Cornelius. Money and rap fame for Justin Johnson. They did the best they could really. Stolen car. Better to use a stolen car that can’t be traced back to them … They were wearing gloves. Afterwards, the guns get disappeared. The car gets ditched in a neighborhood and wiped down and moved. Their plan is to go their separate ways and just disappear into Memphis. They did the best they could.”

Johnson’s attorney Luke Evans attacked Govan and Smith’s credibility in the trial’s opening statements. Evans described Govan as someone trying to leech off Johnson, who was looking to sign a deal with CMG. Govan allegedly wanted a cut of Johnson’s earnings for bringing the rapper to CMG’s attention. Evans suggested Govan became disgruntled after meeting with Johnson and Big Jook in September 2021.

“Mr. Johnson sits before you innocent and he’ll remain that way,” Evans declared. “Because at the conclusion of this case, once you’ve viewed all the evidence and heard all the testimony, you will not be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he did this. Because he didn’t.”

Johnson’s brother Jermarcus, the fourth suspect in the Young Dolph murder case, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. He awaits sentencing.