Yo Gotti Enrols At UCLA To Sharpen His Business Skills: “Still Learning”  

Yo Gotti once had to abandon his studies for his music career, but now he’s enrolled at UCLA to study business.

Yo Gotti is taking his business acumen to the next level and is going back to school after enrolling in a course at UCLA.

The CMG Records founder has enrolled in the Anderson School of Management “Corporate Valuation” course at the University of California at Los Angeles, per AFROTECH.

Yo Gotti took to Instagram Tuesday (December 5), to share some photos from the campus.

“Still Learning…,” he wrote in the caption. He followed up with a motivational message in his Instagram Stories. “It’s never too much information,” Gotti shared. “Knowledge is power keep hustlin.”

According to AFROTECH, the UCLA course will teach Yo Gotti the “tools and resources to produce a comprehensive equity valuation of a company based on qualitative strategic analysis and quantitative financial analysis.”

Gotti abandoned his dream to study at Texas Southern University early in his music career. At the time, he was attending Southwest Tennessee Community College and aimed to transfer to TSU.

“That was my plan,” Yo Gotti explained to Memphis Magazine in 2012. “To go there for a semester or whatever I had to do, then transfer back up to TSU. I ended up going to Southwest, but that was around the time I started touring and missed too many days. I had to pick.”

However, the 42-year-old is now at a stage in his career where he can juggle touring alongside his studies. Yo Gotti went viral recently after bringing out his girlfriend during his performance of “Down in the DM” at the Atlanta stop of CMG’s Gangsta Art tour.