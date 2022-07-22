AllHipHop

Yo Gotti Shares CMG Debut Album ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ Ft. YG, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch & More

Mozzy delivered his seventh studio album, which includes features from his CMG labelmates, YG, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, and more.

Yo Gotti has made his first major move on his new label CMG after signing to the collective earlier this year, dropping his highly anticipated new album, Survivor’s Guilt, on Friday (Jul. 22). 

The Sacramento rapper joined a star-studded roster at the label, which houses artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Rising female rap star GloRilla is the latest CMG signee teaming up with the label earlier this month after the success of her hit single, “FNF.”  

The CMB honcho Yo Gotti himself joins Mozzy on Survivor’s Guilt, making an appearance on “Make The News,” alongside CMG’s Black Youngsta. Labelmates 42 Dugg, and EST Gee, also join Mozzy on the project. Other features come from YG, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Shordie Shordie, Celly Ru, and the Cali rapper’s fraternal twin, E Mozzy. Stream the album on Spotify below or on Apple Music here

The project is Mozzy’s seventh studio album and is the follow-up to his 2021 album Untreated Trauma. Survivor’s Guilt arrives just a week after CMG’s Gangsta Art which included 27 songs, four from Mozzy.  

Tracklist 

  1. Not the Same 
  2. If You Love Me 
  3. Lurkin’ ft. EST Gee 
  4. Tell The Truth ft. Shordie Shordie 
  5. Murder on My Mind 
  6. Burrr 
  7. Wouldn’t Be Us ft. Blxst, YG 
  8. Smoke Nuffin’ ft. 42 Dugg 
  9. 4Life 
  10. Make The News ft. Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta 
  11. What You Hollin’ ft. Celly Ru, E MOZZY 
  12. Ain’t Really Real 
  13. Open Arms 
  14. In My Face ft. YG, Saweetie, 2 Chainz 
  15. Real Ones ft. Roddy Ricch 