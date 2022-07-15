Yo Gotti Flexes The Strength Of His Squad On New CMG Compilation “Gangsta Art” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yo Gotti declared, “You ain’t never seen this many gangstas in the same squad,” teasing the CMG collaborative effort “Gangsta Art.”

Yo Gotti has been amassing a squad of heavy hitters under the CMG (Collective Music Group) imprint and has now delivered a compilation album, Gangsta Art, to prove they’re one of Hip-Hop’s leading labels.

CMG teased the 27-song project with a luxurious trailer featuring the squad ahead of the release of Gangsta Art. “You ain’t never seen this many gangstas in the same squad,” Yo Gotti says over the clip. Watch the trailer below and listen to the album at the end of the article.

GloRilla Joins CMG

His most recent signing, “FNF” rapper GloRilla was added to the roster earlier this month after making waves with her hit song.

“GloRilla is a natural-born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti said, as per Vibe. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

She joins a roster of talent, including Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and Mozzy. The “Tell The Truth” rapper signed to CMG earlier this year.

Yo Gotti unveiled his plans for the compilation album during a live stream earlier this month. He explained why it’s the perfect time to share the project alongside CMG artists Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee.

“On the real, I think it’s about time,” the Memphis native said. “Everybody keeps asking for it, like, you know, ‘When we gon’ do a tour? When we gon’ do a project together?’” he said. “I think it’s about time, man. All the songs we’ve been recording together. All the late nights. We got crazy, crazy, like, crazy songs, so I think we should just gon’ drop the whole CMG project on these people, man.”

CMG – Gangsta Art