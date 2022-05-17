Moneybagg Yo Talks Teaming Up With Kodak Black For “Rocky Road” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The two southern rhymers reconnect for a new collaboration.

The music video for Moneybagg Yo’s “Rocky Road” is currently trending in YouTube’s music section. The track features Florida-bred rapper Kodak Black.

Moneybagg Yo joined Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1 to discuss his latest single. The Memphis, Tennessee native talked about working with Kodak for the collaboration.

“Anytime me and Kodak link up, there be chemistry,” said Moneybagg Yo. “It be good. I wanted to come with a different tempo than ‘Lower Level,’ the other joint we have.”

The Collective Music Group representative continued, “It took us probably like two weeks to do [‘Rocky Road’]… when we went in there and did it… It came out good… I’m excited about the track… I feel like it’s the warmup.”

Previously, Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black linked up for “Lower Level” in 2018. The Ben Billions-produced song lives on the Reset album which also features J. Cole, Future, YG, Kevin Gates, Rvssian, and Jeremih.

Moneybagg told Apple Music 1 that he plans to drop a solo single next week. He also teased a full-length surprise album will come out in the near future. That proposed project will follow 2021’s chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain studio LP.

In addition to collaborating with Moneybagg Yo for a new record, Kodak Black also garnered a lot of attention over the last week for his contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album. Black is credited as a feature on the “Silent Hill” track.