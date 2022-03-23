EST Gee & 42 Dugg Drop “Free The Shiners” Off ‘Last Ones Left’ Joint Project

Collective Music Group representatives 42 Dugg and EST Gee will join forces for an upcoming collaborative effort. Fans can expect to hear the Yo Gotti protégés together on the Last Ones Left.

The CMG labelmates kicked off the Last Ones Left era by dropping their “Free The Shiners” single. VenoTheBuilder and JB Sauced produced the track.

42 Dugg and EST Gee also released a Diesel Films-directed music video for the song. The “Free The Shiners” visuals find the Detroit rapper and the Louisville rapper flying in a private jet and displaying their wealth.

“Free The Shiners” is currently a Top 20 trending video in the YouTube music section. The clip collected more than 550,000 views in its first day on the platform.

Previously, EST Gee and 42 Dugg worked together on songs like “Members Only,” “Rose Gold,” “5500 Degrees” and “Cold Gangsta.” Both rappers built individual brands as well.

42 Dugg dropped Free Dem Boyz in May 2021. EST Gee released Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt. 2 in December 2021. Dugg earned Gold plaques for “4 Da Gang” and “Maybach.” Gee scored Hot 100 hits with “Lick Back” and “Real As It Gets.”