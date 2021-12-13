42 Dugg Apologizes To His Fans For Missing Rolling Loud California

Rolling Loud organizers held the California edition of the traveling festival over the weekend. The show’s lineup was expected to include Detroit rapper 42 Dugg.

However, 42 Dugg took to social media to apologize to his followers for not being able to perform on Sunday. He posted his message to Twitter around 1:14 pm local time.

“I wanna apologize to all my fans in LA who came to see me today but for reasons out of my control and Rolling Loud’s but I will not be performing today,” tweeted 42 Dugg.

The 26-year-old Free Dem Boyz mixtape creator continued, “Ima take this time to reflect on my bad decision making and hopefully I’ll see y’all soon!!!!!!”

42 Dugg did not clarify the “bad decision making” that apparently played a role in him missing the Rolling Loud California event. He later tweeted, “The minute I stop having fun with it.”

Back in August, 42 Dugg apologized for posting a homophobic diatribe on Instagram after footage of him licking and kissing his 3-year-old son’s neck went viral. Plus, there were reports in February that a shooting took place at a video shoot with Dugg and Roddy Ricch.

On the flip side, this year also saw 42 Dugg make it onto the 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover. The Interscope recording artist also scored multiple Hot 100 chart entries, such as “4 Da Gang” with Roddy Ricch and “Maybach” with Future, as well.