42 Dugg Apologizes For Homophobic Social Media Rant

Dion “42 Dugg” Hayes is the latest Hip Hop artist to be caught up in a controversy over homophobic comments. Over the weekend, 42 Dugg was facing significant negative reactions to one of his Instagram posts.

The situation started when footage of 42 Dugg licking and kissing his 3-year-old son’s neck went viral on social media. Some commenters felt that action with the young boy was inappropriate, and there were even calls for child protective services to get involved.

42 Dugg responded on his Instagram Story:

Suck My Dick YOU GAY BIOTCHES Ain’t nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass s### y’all on, y’all [quick] to get on some GAY B#### ASS S### BUT WHEN AH N#### JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N##### AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC, DONT NOBODY GIVE AH F### ABOUT THAT S### YALL DONT NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT. WE NOT HERE TO coach you on life if I say I’m not with that gay S### that’s where y’all should leave it quit tryna shove that s### down N##### throats, ah gay n#### ah be on national tv tonguing another HOE ASS N####, but that’s ok though y’all or no other motherfuckas on earth ain’t finna make me like S### ION LIKE IF YALL DON’T LIKE ME. FUCKK YALL GET WITH ME KEEP MY SON OUT YALL MOUTH FLAT OUT. @42_dugggg Instagram

It did not take long before 42 Dugg was issuing an apology for his Instagram rant. The 25-year-old Detroit native returned to the platform to write:

It never be my intentions to offend anybody even when I’m offended so for that I am sorry, usually I’m Ah very private person when it come to personal s### such as my son or my family in general people tell me I need to take more pictures or you know let my fans see something about me other the music yesterday I called myself doing that my son birthday was the weekend so I decided I would let y’all see how much fun we had you know the pictures/videos I posted of my son wasn’t put out for feedback that was us being us so for y’all to take that moment and make it what y’all did just reminded me of why I keep my family private I will not be showing my son or any of my family on this S### again y’all lost that privilege this for me to promote my music and that’s what I’m gone use it for nothing more nothing less. @42_dugggg Instagram

42 Dugg’s controversial statements came just days after North Carolina-bred rapper Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk faced weeklong backlash for his appearance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

After first apologizing for making offensive comments about people with HIV/AIDS and homosexual men, DaBaby began lashing out at his critics such as Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots.

Ultimately, DaBaby’s homophobic words at Rolling Loud Miami and his responses to the public complaints caused him to lose gigs such as the Parklife festival in Manchester, England and the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois. The Blame It on Baby album creator was also dropped from a collaborative campaign with the BoohooMAN clothing brand.