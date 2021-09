Yo Gotti is spreading his money around with a big investment in D.C. United, a soccer team based out of Washington, D.C.!

Just in case you didn’t know, Yo Gotti is a boss.

Not just because he is a chart-topping rapper, the owner of Collective Music Group, and put on acts like Blac Youngsta, and Moneybagg Yo, but because he is in the cut making deals like this.

Also named as a new investor is Eyob “Joe” Mamo, a major petroleum executive local to the DC Metro area.

Gotti and Mamo, along with a group of anonymous investors, will join Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II, who purchased about 1 percent in June.

While this investment might seem to be out of the blue, when you consider how connected Gotti is, you see it makes perfect sense.

D.C. United’s co-chairmen, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan were former investors in the rapper’s hometown’s basketball team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

While no one has been able to get a clear statement from the artist, it is clear he is living the life and defying odds.

Congrats on the power move.