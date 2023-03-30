Yo Gotti’s Restaurant Scene Of Mass Shooting; 7 Shot, 2 Fatally

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A shooting erupted in the parking lot of Yo Gotti’s Prive restaurant in Memphis, leaving two men dead.

Two men died in a fatal shooting at Yo Gotti’s Prive restaurant in Memphis on Wednesday (March 29).

According to multiple reports, seven people were shot in the parking lot of the restaurant. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim died at a local hospital.

Four men in their 30s and a 25-year-old woman were wounded in the gunfire. Police didn’t disclose the conditions of the five victims who survived the shooting.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the restaurant, which Yo Gotti purchased for his mother. Police are investigating the deadly incident.

Attorney Arthur Horne, who represents Yo Gotti and Prive, spoke to WREG about the shooting. Horne noted the owners sent their condolences to the families of the victims.

“On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for 10 years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” Horne said. “It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout. Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.