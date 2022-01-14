Yo Gotti’s Lawyer Denies Representing Young Dolph Murder Suspect

Arthur Horne, the legal counsel for Yo Gotti, isn’t representing one of the suspects in the Young Dolph murder case.

Horne issued a statement denying any involvement with Young Dolph’s alleged killer Justin Johnson on Thursday (January 13).

Multiple stories were published claiming Johnson was represented by Horne. Young Dolph was a longtime rival of Horne’s client Yo Gotti, prompting the attorney to set the record straight.

“After reading a few recent articles, receiving numerous phone calls and text messages from friends and colleagues, it has come to my attention that my name and my law firm have been associated with an individual who was recently arrested for the murder of Adolph Thornton Jr. also known as Young Dolph,” the lawyer wrote. “At this time, I would like to dispel any rumors and/or misinformation that relates to my representation involving anyone charged in the murder of Adolph Thornton Jr.”

Horne emphasized, “At no time have I now or ever been retained to represent any of the individuals arrested for the murder of Young Dolph.”

Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Young Dolph. Shundale Barnett, 27, was arrested for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for allegedly helping Johnson evade the law.

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17, 2021. He was 36.