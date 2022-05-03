AllHipHop

Yo Gotti Signs Lehla Samia to CMG Records, Gifts Her Pink Lamborghini To Celebrate 

By: London JennnCategory: News

Yo Gotti added the R&B singer in line with his focus on “building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry.”

Yo Gotti gave a very warm welcome to Lehla Samia, the first R&B artist and the first woman to sign with CMG Records

The CMG boss marked the occasion with a lavish gift for his newest signee, a hot-pink Lamborghini Urus. Lehla Samia was emotional as she popped bottles of champagne to celebrate, determined not to cry. 

“I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family,” Yo Gotti said in a press release. “She has an incredible voice, she’s creatively gifted and she’s been putting in the work to develop into the next R&B superstar. I’ve always said that CMG is more than just hip-hop label – we have our focus on building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry. Signing Lehla is the latest example of that goal.” 

22-year-old Lehla Samia attracted the attention of CMG after generating a buzz on social media with her remixes and covers of popular R&B songs. Yo Gotti flew her out to Miami for a session after her “LehMixes” of Queen Naija’s “Butterflies,” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” exploded on TikTok

“Signing with Gotti and joining the CMG team is a dream come true,” Lehla said. “I’ve been grinding for this opportunity for a minute and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to share my story with the world and deliver that pure R&B sound for my old and new fans.” 

Yo Gotti adds the R&B songstress to a roster of Hip-Hop artists, including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and 10Percent. 