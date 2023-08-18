Yo Gotti Talks Becoming Part Owner Of D.C. United Soccer Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims is not just a recording artist. The product of Memphis, Tennessee works as a record executive and entrepreneur too.

As the head of Collective Music Group, Yo Gotti oversees the careers of Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, and others. The CMG label boss also serves as a co-owner of the D.C. United professional men’s soccer club in Washington.

“As D.C. United continue to grow it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Co-Chairman of D.C. United in a 2021 press release.

The Co-Chairman added, “As we continue to evolve, we are confident that the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase – both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment, and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community.”

Fellow businessmen Adam Gerry, Jake Silverstein, and Joe Mamo also joined D.C. United’s ownership group alongside Yo Gotti in September 2021. Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden spoke to Gotti about signing up for Major League Soccer’s Black-and-Red Family.

“It was a few years ago when I joined the club as an owner, part of the ownership club. I think diversifying growth as an entrepreneur, I mean, whoever thought we would own part of a professional sports team?” Yo Gotti told Darden.

Gotti also said, “I try to show to the young guys in my city by action, what we can do and what we can become if we stay determined and disciplined and on top of what we’re trying to do as young hustlers and entrepreneurs.”

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti teamed with First Lady Jill Biden and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber to take part in a youth clinic at the White House. He also helped promote the 2023 MLS All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

When it comes to his music career, Gotti recently dropped the I Showed U So mixtape with DJ Drama. That Gangsta Grillz project is part of an extensive discography. Gotti’s catalog also contains albums like The Art of Hustle and CM10: Free Game.